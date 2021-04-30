Exclusive: Middlesbrough plot Sunderland raid as Neil Warnock bids to solve problem position

Middlesbrough could turn their attention to Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge as they look to bring in a new shot stopper this summer, a source has exclusively revealed to Football League World.

Burge has impressed this season for Sunderland in League One, making 39 appearances for the Black Cats and keeping a whopping 18 clean sheets.

However, the 28-year-old’s contract at the Stadium of Light is set to expire in the summer and that’s got clubs on alert, including Middlesbrough.

A source has revealed to Football League World that Neil Warnock’s attention could well drift to Burge heading into the summer, as he aims to bring a new goalkeeper in at the Riverside Stadium for the 2021/22 season.

Fulham loanee, Marcus Bettinelli has served as Boro’s first choice goalkeeper for the majority of the campaign. Football League World do also understand that there’s doubt surrounding the future of Bettinelli given his own lingering contract situation.

Warnock has taken a look at Jordan Archer in Boro’s last three fixtures, which have included back-to-back wins, but Archer is another goalkeeper out of contract in the summer.

A decision, then, will have to come with regard to Boro’s options in goal, and Burge is a target.

The Sunderland goalkeeper was last night named in the League One Team of the Season after his impressive form helped Lee Johnson’s side into the League One play-offs.