Middlesbrough are keen to turn Mark Travers' loan deal from AFC Bournemouth into a permanent move this summer, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

Boro had a real problem in-between the sticks heading into the January transfer window, with Seny Dieng struggling for both form and fitness, whilst backup stoppers Thomas Glover and Sol Brynn were not seen as the answers by manager Michael Carrick.

A coup was landed though in the final days of the transfer window with Travers arriving from the Vitality Stadium on a deal until the end of the season, and he's impressed enough to the point that Carrick wants to make the move a full-time one.

Middlesbrough want permanent Mark Travers deal after impressive form on Teesside

After starting all but one of Bournemouth's Championship matches in 2021-22 in their promotion-winning campaign, Travers was soon replaced upon the Dorset outfit's return to the Premier League, with Brazilian stopper Neto taking on the role of starting stopper.

Since a 9-0 August 2022 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield, Irish goalkeeper Travers has played just 17 top flight matches for the Cherries, and last season he spent time on loan at Stoke City before being recalled in late October 2023 due to an injury to the aforementioned Neto.

With Bournemouth well-covered though in the goalkeeping department, Andoni Iraola decided to let Travers join Middlesbrough for some much-needed game-time two months ago, and in recent weeks he's made a real difference to Carrick's back-line.

The 25-year-old was part of four defeats on the spin to start his career on Teesside, but since then, Boro have picked up 10 points out of a possible 15, with Travers only conceding three goals.

Now, thanks to his showings, Travers is wanted on a full-time basis by Carrick and Middlesbrough this summer, and it remains to be seen as to whether Bournemouth will sanction a deal for the player.

Mark Travers' current contract situation at AFC Bournemouth

Whilst Travers is evidently down the pecking order at Bournemouth under Iraola, he is still under contract for another two years there until 2027.

That means the Cherries could ask for a decent fee for the services of Travers, even though he likely has little to no future at the Vitality Stadium.

Reports suggest that Bournemouth will look to sign Chelsea loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga on a permanent basis, which in-turn could allow them to cash in on Travers - with Boro waiting in the wings to make a move happen.