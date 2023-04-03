Middlesbrough are prepared to let Isaiah Jones leave the club this summer with a host of clubs keen, including Crystal Palace, Sunderland, and West Ham United, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a fantastic breakthrough season at the Riverside in 2021/22 but has fallen out of favour since the appointment of Michael Carrick.

Jones has not started a Championship game since Boxing Day and has not featured at all in their last four games while it seems his days in the North East could be numbered.

What is Middlesbrough's stance on Isaiah Jones?

Sources have exclusively informed FLW that Boro will allow Jones to leave this summer due to his struggles under Carrick, who will not stand in his way should he seek a Riverside exit.

The lightning-quick winger won't be short of suitors if he moves on. FLW understands that Premier League trio Bournemouth, Palace, and West Ham are all keen while there is also interest from the Championship in the form of Millwall, Norwich City, and Sunderland.

Jones, who was born in London and joined Boro from non-league side Tooting & Mitcham, is thought to be likely to move back down south.

What is Isaiah Jones contract situation at Middlesbrough?

The 2019 arrival was handed a new three-and-a-half-year contract midway through last season, which means his current deal at the Riverside runs until the summer of 2025.

Boro will want to be well compensated for his potential departure as a result.