Middlesbrough are keen on signing Tottenham youngster Will Lankshear, although they will face fierce competition to land the striker, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

Will Lankshear’s career so far

The 19-year-old actually came through the ranks of Spurs’ bitter rivals Arsenal, but he was released by the Gunners in 2021, with the forward then joining Sheffield United.

That was a move that paid off for Lankshear, as he was a standout performer for the Blades’ U23 side, with his goalscoring instincts attracting attention from other clubs.

In the end, Spurs would win the race for his signature, as they saw off competition from Brentford to sign the England youth international, in a deal that was thought to be worth up to £2m.

Given his age, that was a significant outlay, highlighting how highly-rated Lankshear is by Spurs.

However, he has understandably found it tough to get near the first-team, with his game time for the Londoners this season restricted to the development sides.

Will Lankshear transfer latest

Despite his talent, it’s unlikely that Lankshear will be near Ange Postecoglou’s side next season either, so a move is on the cards.

And, FLW has been told that Boro are pushing to bring the striker in ahead of next season, with Michael Carrick keen on working with the teenager as he hopes to build a team that is capable of winning promotion.

Related 5 players that must be on Middlesbrough FC's transfer radar ft Kasey McAteer Michael Carrick has an important summer transfer window ahead as he looks to build a Middlesbrough side capable of winning promotion.

But, it won’t be straightforward, as there are many Championship clubs who are also open to taking Lankshear on a temporary basis, whilst there is also interest from some top-flight European sides over a potential permanent transfer.

Lankshear was rewarded with a new contract last year at Spurs following his good form, so he is tied down until the summer of 2026, meaning they are in a commanding position when deciding his next move.

Therefore, if he is still viewed as a player who could break into the first-team, a loan move is most likely for the poacher this summer.

Middlesbrough’s summer transfer plans

It was a chaotic campaign for Boro, which ultimately ended in disappointment as they failed to reach the play-offs.

In fairness to Carrick, that was to be expected, as he lost some key players from the side that had finished in the top six a year before, with top scorer Chuba Akpom a high-profile departure, and Ryan Giles and Cameron Archer returned to their parent clubs.

So, patience was always required, and even though it was frustrating for Boro, there were signs that the team were improving, particularly in 2024.

That means they will head into the summer with optimism, but it’s clear that new recruits are required.

Emmanuel Latte Lath is looking like a fantastic option at this level, but they need more firepower, so it’s no surprise that they are tracking another number nine.

Lankshear’s lack of experience would be a concern, but he fits the profile of Boro’s signings in the past 18 months, and Carrick has proven that he is a coach that can develop younger players, which makes them an appealing option from Spurs’ perspective.

Those who have seen Lankshear play at youth level say he is a top talent, so it will be interesting to see how it plays out for him in the summer.