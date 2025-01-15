Middlesbrough have entered advanced talks to sign former loan star Ryan Giles from Hull City, sources close to Football League World have exclusively confirmed.

The move has been on the cards for some time, and it's now edging closer to completion as Middlesbrough bid to make their first signing of the January transfer window.

Middlesbrough, who are currently fifth in the Championship, have been known to be eager on a reunion with Giles since the left-back's stunning loan spell in the 2022/23 campaign, where he assisted twelve league goals as the Reds made it to the play-off semi-finals.

Michael Carrick has been tipped to bring Giles back to the Riverside Stadium for some time, with recent reports revealing Middlesbrough's intention to launch a fresh bid for the 24-year-old after expressing significant interest in the summer.

FLW has now learned Giles is edging closer to a return to Middlesbrough, who are in advanced talks as they look to get the deal completed.

The former England youth international has endured a difficult twelve months with Hull, whom he first joined on loan from Luton Town last January before signing on permanently after the Tigers exercised their reported £4 million purchase option.

Giles has been in and out of the team this season and has failed to reignite the form displayed on Teesside two years ago, where he's now poised to return to.

Middlesbrough reportedly held "extensive talks" with their Championship rivals about a move for Giles back in the summer, and the two sides are both now expecting the deal to go through at some stage this month.

Ryan Giles could relaunch career with Middlesbrough FC return

Giles finds himself at a tricky juncture of his career, having arguably flattered to deceive with both Luton and Hull. There's little denying he needs to leave the MKM Stadium, and a return to Middlesbrough surely represents the best course of action as he looks to relaunch his career following a challenging eighteen-month period.

Giles, who made a huge impression on loan with Cardiff City the season before, thrived at Middlesbrough in Carrick's system as he proved a key creative outlet.

That season, only then-Sunderland winger Jack Clarke equalled Giles for assists and no player in the division accumulated a higher xA return, with the Wolves academy product establishing his reputation as quite possibly the Championship's top creator.

Ryan Giles' 22/23 Championship stats for Middlesbrough, via FotMob Appearances 45 Goals 0 Assists 11 xA 11.6 Chances created 87 Successful crosses 98 Tackles won 36 Interceptions 32

That spark has just been lost somewhat in recent times, but Middlesbrough know how to get him firing. With their continued struggles at left-back and Hull's inability to get the best out of Giles, this appears a move which is going to benefit all parties.