Exclusive: Middlesbrough face Italian competition as transfer enquiry made for Chelsea player

Middlesbrough are one of a number of Championship clubs who have enquired about signing Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu on loan, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

However, the most likely scenario is that the Wales international heads back to Italy to play in the Serie A, having featured 29 times in that particular league with Venezia in 2021-22.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are set to sanction another temporary departure for the 21-year-old this summer, but another report has suggested that it will only occur once a major defensive signing is made by the Blues.

Empoli are thought to be very keen in giving Ampadu another shot in Italian football, but Chris Wilder wants to give Ampadu regular Championship football, having signed him two years ago for Sheffield United whilst the Blades were in the Premier League.

A versatile player who can also play in the engine room as well as at centre-back, Ampadu has only played for Chelsea 12 times since his arrival from Exeter City in 2017, having experienced loan stints with RB Leipzig, Sheffield United and most recently Venezia.