Exclusive: Middlesbrough and QPR first-teamers on West Ham’s transfer radar after Ogbonna setback

West Ham United could turn to the Championship to source cover for Angelo Ogbonna after the defender damaged his anterior cruciate ligament. Football League World understand that Dael Fry of Middlesbrough and Rob Dickie at Queens Park Rangers are two that the Hammers have made checks on.

David Moyes’ side have enjoyed a fantastic start to the Premier League season, moving into third following Sunday’s 3-2 win over Liverpool.

However, Ogbonna’s injury is an issue for Moyes. It’s been revealed the defender, who has been ever-present in the Premier League this season, has picked up an ACL injury, leaving a gaping hole in the West Ham squad.

It’s been explained to Football League World that we may now see West Ham turn to the Championship to bolster their defensive ranks after the setback to the 33-year-old.

Fry, 24, is someone that West Ham have made checks on. The former England youth international has been thriving at Middlesbrough for a long period now and has featured on 11 occasions in the Championship this season.

Dickie, meanwhile, is a year older than Fry, but he’s taken serious strides in the second-tier in 2021/22.

The 25-year-old has made 21 appearances in all competitions under Mark Warburton this season, scoring four goals and standing out as one of the Championship’s best central defenders.

