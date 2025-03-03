Sheffield Wednesday have a number of players out of contract this coming summer, with one of those being experienced striker Michael Smith.

The veteran target man, now aged 33, is proving that age is just a number with his contributions to the cause for mid-table Championship outfit Wednesday, having found the back of the net eight times in the 2024-25 league season.

Smith has only started 10 of his 31 league outings this season, with Owls head coach Danny Rohl opting to use him as more of an impact player in the second half of matches, but it has clearly been working, and his goal tally has doubled from last season's collection of four strikes.

Michael Smith's Sheffield Wednesday Stats Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022-23 49 21 8 2023-24 34 4 0 2024-25* 34 8 6 *Stats Correct As Of March 3, 2025 - (All Competitions, As Per Fotmob)

There will soon need to be a decision though on Smith's future - and he has been a man in-demand from other clubs in the past, with Wrexham linked in January with a swoop and reportedly made an approach, although it came to nothing in the end.

Come the end of June though, Smith will no longer be contracted to Wednesday as things stand - unless he is offered an extended deal and he subsequently signs it.

Carlton Palmer tips Michael Smith to move on from Sheffield Wednesday this summer

There is every chance that the Wednesday hierarchy will feel Smith is worthy of another year due to his goals this season.

Ex-Owls midfielder Carlton Palmer though believes that Danny Rohl will look for a younger upgrade on Smith, and that the two parties will go their separate ways come July.

"With Sheffield Wednesday all-but about to miss out on the play-offs now, their defeat to Sunderland has now made that even more difficult to reach, but it's been a really good season under Danny Rohl in terms of moving on from the position they were in when they just managed to stay up in the league, which was brilliant by Rohl and his staff," Palmer told FLW.

"Now the question is about the likes of Josh Windass, who will be out of contract in the summer (although there is a one-year option in his deal) and Michael Smith.

"I think he'll be disappointed that he wasn't allowed to go to Wrexham and I understand why Danny Rohl wouldn't have wanted him to go, but he had a chance to go to Wrexham on what would've been a two or three-year contract.

"It'll be interesting to see. I'd be very surprised to see Smith at the football club next season. Given his age and everything else, I think Danny will be looking to bring in a younger player, somebody who can score consistently at Championship level, although Smith has had an impact when he has played or come off the bench this season.

"Still though, I'd be very surprised to see Michael Smith signing a new contract at Sheffield Wednesday."

Michael Smith could command a very healthy auction this summer amid Sheffield Wednesday decision

When Wednesday are officially safe in the Championship for next season, Rohl will no doubt start his plans for 2025-26 - and he has to consider a new deal for Smith.

The terms on offer though could be pivotal as to whether or not he wants to remain at Hillsborough though - you'd imagine Wednesday will only be offering a year on top if anything, whilst a lower-end Championship or promotion-chasing League One side may give the veteran a longer contract based on his performances in 2024-25.

Everything is up in the air right now, but if Smith does depart this summer from Sheffield Wednesday, then he has been a good servant for the last few years.