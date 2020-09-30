Exclusive: Marlon Harewood reacts to Lewis Grabban/Lyle Taylor dilemma at Nottingham Forest

Former Nottingham Forest striker Marlon Harewood knows a thing or two about what makes a prolific strike partnership.

The London-born forward formed a productive partnership with former Reds frontman David Johnson back in the early 2000’s, with them scoring 50 goals between them as they helped launch Paul Hart’s Forest side into the play-offs back in the 2002/03 season.

Goals though, are something that have been in short supply at Nottingham Forest this season, with the Reds yet to register a single league goal in their first three Championship matches of the season.

The striker situation at Forest has been a hot topic of debate for weeks amongst the Reds faithful, as Lewis Grabban and summer signing Lyle Taylor contend for a starting berth in Sabri Lamouchi’s side.

Lamouchi utilises the 4-2-3-1 system more often than not at Forest, and initially started the season using Grabban as the sole striker, though switched him out for Taylor in their last clash against Huddersfield Town.

Many Forest fans argue that both should be utilised in the same team, given their proven quality of scoring goals in the second tier, and it’s a view that former Reds hotshot Marlon Harewood thinks should materialise.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World Chief Editor Sam Rourke, Harewood shared his opinion on the striker conundrum that faces Lamouchi at Forest: “You’ve got two top strikers, me personally i’d start both of them.

“I’m going off my time with David Johnson, we scored 50 goals between us, teams were scared to play us at the City Ground because we were such a force going forwards.

“I don’t see why you can’t start them both, they’ve got two other strikers there that can come in if one of them (Grabban or Taylor) got injured, and you’ve got some really good players behind them who can provide chances.

“Playing just one, I don’t believe in it, I’m a 4-4-2 guy and I’ve always been like it even from my youth team days, I used to love playing with a striker beside me, you help eachother and put pressure on the opposition defence, having one striker you don’t really do that, but when you’ve got Grabban and Taylor I just don’t see why they can’t start together, they are probably the two best strikers in the league.

“I’m quite miffed why they aren’t playing together.”

The Reds face Dean Holden’s table-topping Bristol City at the City Ground on Saturday in search of their first points of the season, and in-turn, their first goals of the 2020/21 campaign.