Exclusive: Marlon Harewood predicts where he can see Nottingham Forest finishing this season

It’s been a poor start for Sabri Lamouchi and Nottingham Forest this season.

The Reds have lost all three of their opening fixtures in the Championship this term and are languishing in 21st position, with the east Midlands side still yet to score a goal in the second tier this season.

Expectations ahead of the season were undoubtedly very high for Forest, subsequently heightening after the financial outlay that Forest have exhibited this summer with new signings.

After such a poor start to the season, expectations in some of the Forest camp could be switching but former Forest frontman Marlon Harewood remains confident that the club can push on and compete in the higher echelons of the Championship,

Speaking exclusively to Football League World Chief Editor Sam Rourke, Harewood said: “I always have high expectations for Forest, it’s my club, it’s not easy to get to the Premier League but they have the facilities and the players to get there, I don’t see why they can’t be pushing for top six without a doubt.

“It’s going to be hard as there are plenty of other Championship teams who will be wanting to do the exact same, but I can see Forest near the top come the end of the season, definitely.”

Forest play host to Dean Holden’s table-topping Bristol City side on Saturday at the City Ground, in a game that the Reds will be desperate to secure some points from as they aim to rejuvenate their fortunes.