Exclusive: Marlon Harewood offers his verdict on Sabri Lamouchi at Nottingham Forest amid growing pressure

Marlon Harewood is no stranger to scoring goals at the City Ground.

The London-born striker enjoyed a fruitful spell at the Reds, and is renowned for his productive strike partnership with former Forest forward David Johnson.

Both Harewood and Johnson scored 50 goals between them, of which Harewood scored 21 and their combination helped Paul Hart’s side reach the play-offs in the 2002/03 season.

However, scoring goals is something that has been rare in the early stages of the 2020/21 campaign for Sabri Lamouchi’s Forest, with the side yet to score and winless in their first two league games.

And subsequently, the pressure is ramping up on Lamouchi to transform the club’s fortunes and ensure a promotion push is firmly on the agenda, especially after the dramatic disappointment of the club missing out on a play-off spot last term.

The Forest board remain firmly behind the Frenchman to turn it around at the City Ground, but will know that a defeat to Huddersfield Town on Friday night could embed a further nail in the proverbial coffin for Lamouchi.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World’s Chief Editor Sam Rourke, former Reds striker Marlon Harewood offered his view on Lamouchi’s situation amid growing pressure: “I do believe in giving him time, it’s only the start of the season and they need time to get themselves up to the standard where they want to be.

“They’ve got new players, they’ll be refreshing themselves after the disappointment of last season, so he definitely needs time.

As aforementioned, Forest travel to Huddersfield tomorrow evening, searching for their first points of the campaign.