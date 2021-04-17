Exclusive: Marlon Harewood issues take on Alex Mighten’s future on Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest shouldn’t be worried about losing Alex Mighten this summer transfer window according to Marlon Harewood, who spoke to Football League World exclusively to discuss the youngster.

Mighten is a bright young player and Forest fans are excited to see what he might become in the near to medium-term future.

Naturally, though, when good young players come through they attract speculation around their future and talk begins over whether they might move up the divisions.

Marlon Harewood, though, has said that Forest should not be worried about him leaving this summer.

He said, when asked whether the Reds should be concerned:

“Oh, no, not really.

“He is a young kid and I think, hopefully, his mindset is that he will stay at Forest because he’s playing and he needs to keep playing and doing really well.

“So hopefully you’ll have another season or a couple more seasons where he finds his feet and learns where he wants to be and what he wants to do and what he wants to achieve.

“I’m not into this idea of players going to bigger clubs because they go to a bigger club and he won’t play as much as he’s been playing now.

“I’m hoping his mindset is thinking that, ‘I want to stay here and do really well, I’m still a young lad and finding my feet and trying to make something of myself at Forest.'”

Certainly, you always run the risk as a young player if and when you move to the Premier League, for example, that you’re not going to get the game time you need to really progress as a footballer.

Mighten is obviously a player with big potential but he needs the minutes to keep learning and honing his craft.

Harewood makes a good point that he should be looking to remain at Forest for a little while longer yet and time will ultimately tell as to what is going to happen with this one.