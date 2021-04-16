Exclusive: Marlon Harewood discusses Nottingham Forest’s ‘crazy’ transfer approach

Marlon Harewood has labelled Nottingham Forest’s recent transfer recruitment history as ‘crazy’ with the number of players that have come in and gone out, in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The Reds have got a deep squad but it’s certainly not been a season that has reflected that with them struggling for much of the campaign at the wrong end of the table.

They now look set for a mid-table finish, though, and will be eager to try and build in the summer and change things once more, with Chris Hughton eager to put his own stamp on the side.

Indeed, that in mind, Marlon Harewood has discussed what the Forest manager needs to do this summer in terms of rebuilding the side, and is clearly hopeful that the Reds don’t go over the top with squad turnover as they perhaps have in recent years.

He said to Football League World exclusively:

“He’s going to have to sit down with his recruitment team and just have a little chat with them and see where he wants to be.

“It’s so hard to be fair, when you’re talking about that and Forest have spent so much money over the last two, three years on players, which has been ridiculous.

“Forest have had so many players in and out. It’s been crazy. So he‘s just got to find a balance of players loan players and players for next year.”

Of course, Forest have also had a number of new managers in the recent past and, naturally, they have wanted to have their own players come in and all the chopping and changing has perhaps caused a little bit of uncertainty.

Time will tell what route they go down this summer.