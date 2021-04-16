Exclusive: Marlon Harewood casts doubts over Nottingham Forest keeping loan players

Marlon Harewood has suggested that Nottingham Forest might not bother keeping any of the loan players the club has got at the moment for next season, in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The Reds have had a difficult season this year and are now just heading towards a mid-table finish in the Sky Bet Championship.

That is perhaps relief given how close they’ve been to the drop for much of the year and it now remains to be seen what they do in the summer to try and get back up towards the right end of the standings next year.

For Marlon Harewood, speaking to Football League World exclusively, retaining the crop of loan players at the club shouldn’t be a priorty.

He said, on the topic:

“Being honest with you, not really, because they’ve massively underachieved and it’s been hard for Chris [Hughton.]

“And obviously, he’s just had to get players that he can get around him to try and survive from relegation really. So hopefully next year he’ll get players in that he wants to be in there to try and push for promotion.”

James Garner is one player who seems to have done well since arriving at Forest so perhaps he is in with a shout but Harewood evidently feels a fresher start for many of the players at the club on loan could be the way to go.

Forest have certainly underperformed this season and Chris Hughton’s task is putting together a squad capable of being back at the sharp end of the table next year.