Exclusive: Marlon Harewood backs Chris Hughton for summer overhaul at Nottingham Forest

Marlon Harewood has backed Chris Hughton to undertake a rebuilding job at Nottingham Forest this summer as the Reds look to move on from what has been a tricky season for them, in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The Reds have never really got going this year and though the threat of relegation has abated, it is still a campaign that, ultimately, fans will be disappointed by.

Of course, remaining in the Championship for another season can at least be a silver lining given the way they were looking at one point in the campaign but for a team and squad that packs the talent that Forest’s does, it’s not been good enough.

This summer is the first full summer window Chris Hughton will have to make changes to his squad, too, and Marlon Harewood is backing him to conduct a rebuild.

He told Football League World exclusively when asked if Hughton needed to revamp his team:

“He will need to definitely rebuild and try and get them back to where they were, back to winning ways and get them that top six spot for the playoffs or even automatic promotion.”

Of course, summer rebuilds have become rather common occurrences at Forest of late with new managers coming in with their own ideas.

Hughton will likely be backed by the owners to make his own decisions, too, and the plan will be to kick back on up the table next season.