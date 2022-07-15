Exclusive: Mansfield Town weighing up transfer swoop for Peterborough United man

League Two outfit Mansfield Town are lining up a transfer move for Peterborough United midfielder Ryan Broom, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The 25-year-old was made available for transfer by Posh earlier this summer, with his time at the club since his arrival from Cheltenham Town in 2020 not working out.

Broom has had loan spells at both Burton Albion and Plymouth Argyle since his switch to London Road and is now seeking game-time elsewhere once again, despite being told by Peterborough boss Grant McCann that he could potentially win back a place in his squad.

Despite turning down a move to a fellow League One club this summer, Broom is now being targeted by ambitious fourth tier side Mansfield, who fell short of promotion last season in the play-off final against Port Vale.

Nigel Clough wants to bolster his midfield ahead of the new League Two season, and he believes that Broom can go some way to strengthening his side if a deal can be struck with Posh.