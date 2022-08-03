Exclusive: Mansfield Town in advanced talks to sign recently departed AFC Wimbledon player

Mansfield Town are in advanced talks to sign Anthony Hartigan on a free transfer, sources have told Football League World.

Hartigan made 152 appearances for AFC Wimbledon between 2017 and 2022, as well as having a brief stint on loan with Newport County.

However, the midfielder saw his deal at Plough Lane come to an end earlier in the summer and his departure was confirmed in early July after he knocked back the offer of a new contract.

Football League World understands that Mansfield are now in advanced talks to take the 22-year-old to Field Mill to bolster Nigel Clough’s squad for the League Two season.

Hartigan made 34 appearances last season in League One for Wimbledon, scoring once and registering a further five assists.

The potential arrival of the midfielder in Mansfield will be a further boost to Clough’s hopes of his side bouncing back following play-off heartbreak at Wembley last season, as they lost out 3-0 to Port Vale in the League Two play-off final.

Mansfield lost 2-0 to Salford City on the opening day of the season last weekend.