Mansfield Town are set to win the race to sign Blackpool forward Jordan Rhodes, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The 34-year-old has been handed just three starts in League One this term by Tangerines boss Steve Bruce, but notched an impressive return of 15 goals in 32 third tier outings for the Lancashire side just last season.

His lack of game time at Bloomfield Road this campaign has opened the door for potential suitors to land his services on loan this month, while FLW previously revealed that Mansfield's League One rivals Cambridge United had launched an enquiry for his services.

Meanwhile, Alan Nixon reported on Sunday that Barnsley were rivaling such interest in Rhodes' services, and according to The Sun, third tier strugglers Burton Albion are also eyeing a move for the Scotland international.

However, FLW can now reveal that the Stags are set to win the race for the Blackpool man, and will hope that his efforts can help fire them back up the League One table following a poor run of form.

More to follow...