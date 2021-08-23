Exclusive: Manchester United player ready to weigh up potential Championship offers

Manchester United centre-back Phil Jones is ready to consider offers to move out on loan into the Championship, Football League World understands.

Jones has been falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford for some time now, with Raphael Varane’s arrival ahead of this season limiting his opportunities further.

Football League World have been told that Jones’ lack of game time at Man United has him considering his future. He’s open to the possibility of heading out on loan and weighing up the options he has in the Championship.

As things stand, the 29-year-old has been offered around to gauge where the interest is, with it his preference to link up with a club that’s challenging for promotion.

Jones has made 224 appearances for the Premier League giants since arriving at Old Trafford from Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2011.

However, his last appearance for the club came in January 2020 when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side beat Tranmere Rovers 6-0 in the FA Cup – a fixture Jones also scored in.

Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly are all ahead of him in the pecking order at this point.