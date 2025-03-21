Questions will inevitably arise around the future of Alfie Doughty, should Luton Town be relegated to League One.

The wide man was a crucial piece of the team that so valiantly fought for Premier League safety last season, amassing eight assists in the Hatters’ eventual relegation campaign.

Though injuries have partially derailed his 2024/25 campaign, Doughty has still been an asset to Matt Bloomfield’s left flank, finding the back of the net in a 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday, and assisting four times before that.

While such results as the Hatters’ point at Hillsborough gave brief hope of safety, Luton Town find themselves in 23rd position, five points adrift of safety at the March international break. With only eight games left to mount any push, a double relegation has become a likely eventuality.

As a stand out performer in the top flight and the second tier, questions have arisen over Doughty’s future at Kenilworth Road. In light of this, Football League World spoke exclusively with EFL pundit David Prutton on his expectations for the 25-year old’s future, should Luton Town be relegated.

David Prutton warns of ‘vultures circling’ for Alfie Doughty should Luton Town face relegation

“A superb signing, I think it’s an understatement to say, hitting the club at the right time to be part of their most recent glory days.” Prutton said of Doughty’s contribution for the Hatters.

“A big part in the Championship, big part of the fact they had, in the Premier League - we knew it was going to be a monumental effort to make sure they stayed in - but they did themselves proud given their approach and given what we saw from Alfie at that level, this season has not gone according to plan.”

“Of course, any player is at mercy of form and fitness, as Alfie’s experienced this year - but I just get the feeling, what is he 25 years old? He’s at a real sweet spot in his career - what he’s tasted so far with Premier League and the Championship, if they do go down then undoubtedly when the vultures come circling, he’ll be one that they'll be looking at.”

While Prutton considered Doughty a likely name to depart Kenilworth Road, he told FLW of some small silver linings for Hatters fans:

“I think there’s a recent signing of a pretty long term deal, so hopefully financially that protects what Luton are about, because it’s been well documented hasn’t it - financial troubles for them in the past, so you get the feeling that lessons learned from long ago will be heeded, and they’ll be able to protect their assets.”

“I get the sense of loyalty from a player such as that - a key part of the furniture - but maybe that lure of a club that’s knocking around at the top end of the Championship, and price may tell in the end, because every player has his price, unfortunately.”

“So, I think he would be a big loss both in the sense of what he brings to the side and what he’s done for the side - but as you know, it can be quite transitory in nature, football, so this could potentially be one of those situations.”

Luton Town risk losing popular key figure if Premier League fairytale continues to unravel

The potential departure of Alfie Doughty from Luton Town represents a harsh reality many clubs face following relegation.

Despite signing a long-term contract with the Hatters in September 2024, the pull of Championship or Premier League football may prove too strong for the talented 25-year-old.

When penning his new deal, Doughty was unequivocal about his ambitions: "I want to get back into the Premier League with Luton, especially after this couple of years we've had."

The winger, who has registered five goals and numerous assists across 84 appearances since arriving from Stoke City, had become an integral part of the squad, missing just five matches during his time at Kenilworth Road until his ankle injury in late 2024.

The Championship relegation zone Position Team Played Goal difference Points 22 Derby County 38 -11 38 23 Luton Town 38 -26 35 24 Plymouth Argyle 38 -37 33

Likely requiring approximately four wins - and favours from elsewhere - to avoid the rare and devastating trajectory of consecutive relegations, the context of Luton's dramatic decline makes Doughty's situation all the more significant.

Just a year removed from their fairy-tale rise to the Premier League, the Hatters now find themselves five points adrift of safety with eight games remaining. Matt Bloomfield's side has shown recent improvement, but persistent scoring problems have undermined their survival efforts.

Having experienced both Premier League and Championship football, combined with the quality of his performances across multiple tiers, makes him precisely the type of asset clubs will target should Luton's decline continue into League One.

While Doughty's contract provides financial comfort for the Hatters, Prutton's assessment that "every player has his price" reflects the pragmatic reality of modern football economics. For Luton Town, securing appropriate compensation would at least provide resources to rebuild if they fail to produce the type of nerve-holding form that saved them under Nathan Jones in 2020.