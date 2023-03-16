Crewe Alexandra could be set to lose top scorer Dan Agyei this summer with Exeter City, Luton Town, Oxford United, Portsmouth, and Salford among the sides keeping tabs on him, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

Agyei has bagged 12 goals and three assists for the League Two side this term - making this by far the most productive season of his career in front of goal.

The 25-year-old has emerged as a key player for the Railwaymen in 2022/23 but it seems his days at Mornflake Stadium could be numbered.

Sources have exclusively informed FLW that Crewe could be set to lose the centre-forward this summer.

FLW understands that a host of other EFL sides have been keeping tabs on Agyei, including Exeter, Luton, Oxford, Portsmouth, and Salford.

The striker signed an 18-month deal with The Alex when he joined from Yellows last January so he could be available on a free transfer when it expires this summer.

Crewe manager Lee Bell revealed earlier this week that he has held initial talks with a number of his players, including Agyei, about new contracts and is really keen to keep hold of his top scorer but admitted there is likely to be outside interest.