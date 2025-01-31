Championship strugglers Luton Town have submitted an enquiry for Peterborough United's Ricky-Jade Jones, Football League World understands.

The Hatters are intent on bolstering the forward areas ahead of Monday's deadline, with Millenic Alli having yesterday arrived from Exeter City in a reported £1.5 million deal.

Luton, of course, have been linked with a move for Richard Kone throughout the window, with the Ivorian frontman a key target of ex-Wycombe Wanderers boss Matt Bloomfield.

As exclusively revealed by FLW earlier this week, the Chairboys have no intention of cashing in on Kone, whom Luton have since reportedly offered £7 million for. However, they could now be setting their sights elsewhere with a move for another League One forward in Jones.

Luton Town make enquiry for Peterborough United's Ricky-Jade Jones

Sources close to FLW have confirmed an enquiry has been lodged by Bloomfield's side for Jones, who has been a hot property this month.

Any potential valuation of that enquiry remains unclear at this moment in time.

The 23-year-old will be out of contract at London Road come the end of the campaign but, owing to his age, Posh will be able to collect a not-insignificant, tribunal-determined compensation fee, meaning they are likely to be under no great pressure to sanction a sale unless it matches their terms.

Jones, who is widely regarded among the fastest players in world football, has endured a mixed season as Posh battle against the unexpected threat of relegation to League Two. Capable of playing as either a striker or out wide on the left flank, Jones has scored 13 goals across all competitions, with seven of those coming from 28 league matches.

Ricky-Jade Jones' career stats by season via FotMob, as of January 31 Season Club Division Appearances Goals Assists 2019/20 Peterborough United League One 16 4 0 2020/21 Peterborough United League One 17 1 1 2021/22 Peterborough United Championship 22 1 2 2022/23 Peterborough United League One 35 6 1 2023/24 Peterborough United League One 56 13 5 2024/25 Peterborough United League One 36 13 3

He has found the back of the net on 38 occasions for Peterborough in 182 appearances after making his debut back in 2019.

Luton Town target Ricky-Jade Jones has earned Championship interest this month

Numerous sides in the Championship have expressed at least some form of interest in acquiring Jones' services throughout January.

Earlier this month, FLW broke the news of an enquiry made by Cardiff City, which was corroborated when manager Omer Riza confirmed discussions were taking place, but the Bluebirds saw a bid rejected and then ended up pulling off a £3.3 million deal for striker Yousef Salech from Swedish side Sirius instead.

The likes of Middlesbrough and Norwich City have both been linked to Jones too, but that interest appears to have cooled in the last couple of weeks and Luton will now be hoping to capitalise on that in the coming days.