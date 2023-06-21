After faltering in the Championship play-offs last month, Middlesbrough will once again have to sell to spend in order to refresh Michael Carrick's squad with new signings this summer.

The expectation was that they'd win the play-offs and be a Premier League club once again, but that did not happen as they lost out to Coventry City at the semi-final stage.

And just like last summer where Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier left for big fees, Boro will look to cash in and re-invest once more in order to build a promotion-chasing team.

Chuba Akpom is one name that could end up departing the Riverside Stadium for pastures new this summer, with the prolific forward having just 12 months remaining on his contract.

Luton Town are believed to be interested in a move for the ex-Arsenal striker, FLW were recently informed, and the newly promoted Premier League side are eyeing up another Boro player this summer as they look to bolster their squad for their return to the top flight of English football.

Luton Town interested in Middlesbrough's Paddy McNair

Sources have exclusively informed Football League World that versatile defender/midfielder Paddy McNair is a player of interest to Luton head coach Rob Edwards this summer.

The 28-year-old has played a mixture of centre-back and central midfield throughout his career, and Luton are eyeing him up after featuring 34 times for Boro in the 2022-23 season - mostly in defence.

McNair was not immediately a starter under Carrick when he was appointed as Chris Wilder's successor in October, but he was mainly partnering Darragh Lenihan at the back in the second half of the campaign.

And Luton could be keen on McNair's Premier League experience, having played 33 times for Manchester United and Sunderland in the division earlier in his career.

What is Paddy McNair's situation with Middlesbrough?

McNair joined Boro in 2018 from Sunderland and two years later he signed a new contract on Teesside lasting until the summer of 2024.

That means the 49-cap Northern Ireland international is another player who could depart in 12 months time on a free transfer, and FLW understands that despite McNair being a regular under Carrick for much of last season, they are open to doing a deal with Luton to cash in on McNair.

Boro have plenty of centre-back options with the aforementioned Lenihan, Dael Fry and Matthew Clarke on the books, although the latter struggled with injuries following his move from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer.