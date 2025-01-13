Luton Town are closing in on the appointment of Wycombe Wanderers boss Matt Bloomfield following Rob Edwards' departure, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The Hatters have been on the hunt for a permanent replacement for Edwards after he departed the club last week, with the club left in 20th position and just two points above 22nd-placed Hull City following four straight league defeats under the Welshman.

Football League World first reported Edwards' imminent departure, and we can now confirm a significant update in Luton's replacement search, as Bloomfield is poised to take over from the 42-year-old.

Luton Town set to appoint Wycombe Wanderers' Matt Bloomfield as Rob Edwards replacement

As per FLW sources, Luton are closing in on a deal to bring Bloomfield to Kenilworth Road. Last week, FLW broke the news that Wycombe would allow Bloomfield, who has a release clause of just £100,000, to depart for the Championship strugglers in the event of an approach, which has since been lodged and is set to be successful as far as Luton are concerned.

Sources close to FLW have also revealed that Bloomfield was not at the Chairboys' training this morning, with a deal understood to be nearing completion.

Bloomfield's future at Wycombe has been the subject of speculation in recent months, with the ex-Chairboys midfield stalwart having also been of interest to Coventry City before they appointed Frank Lampard to replace Mark Robins.

The 40-year-old took over Wycombe in Feburary 2023 and earned widespread plaudits for keeping the side in promotion contention against all odds this year.

Matt Bloomfield's Wycombe Wanderers managerial record, as of January 13 Matches W D L Win percentage 108 52 24 32 48.15

After 25 matches, Wycombe are second in League One behind big-spending title favourites Birmingham City, who have a two point and two-game advantage, while they progressed to the FA Cup fourth-round after defeating Championship side Portsmouth on Friday evening.

Luton have now all-but-poached Bloomfield from Wycombe, with Hatters chief executive Gary Sweet recently confirming the club's intention to appoint a manager currently in work elsewhere.

Luton suffered the same fate as Wycombe have on more than one occasion with Nathan Jones, who was twice lured away by Stoke City and Southampton in two unsuccessful stints.

When asked if his side would consider appointing an out-of-work manager to accelerate the replacement process, Sweet told Luton Today: “Not necessarily. We’ve had a manager (Nathan Jones) taken from us during the January transfer window. It’s not very pleasant, but I think it’s how you do it.

"If we were to take a manager from another club, and it’s not out of the question, then if we do it in the right way, such is the way for example Southampton took Nathan the last time round.

"There is an appropriate level of compensation, the process that you go through is respectful and polite, certainly there is no other way of doing it for us, so if there is one that’s in work then as a club we wouldn’t shy away from that.

"But the other club has to in some way benefit from it, it’s got to be fair. So as long as we’re fair, then we would look at that, we’re not only looking at manager who are out of work."