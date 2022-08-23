Exclusive: Luton hold contract talks with loan move planned

Luton Town are in talks with winger Dion Pereira over a new contract and plan to loan him out once an agreement is reached, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The 23-year-old’s current deal expires next summer, though the Championship club do have the option of triggering a one-year extension.

They’re keen to tie him down for longer at Kenilworth Road, however, and FLW understands they’re in talks with Pereira over a new contract.

Sources have informed FLW that Luton will look to loan him out once he puts pen to paper on a new deal.

The winger joined the Hatters after leaving MLS side Atlanta United in 2020 and has made just three appearances for them since – spending much of last season out on loan with Yeovil Town and Bradford City.

A product of the Watford academy, Pereira made two Premier League appearances for the Hornets before moving to Atlanta in 2019.

He started Luton’s 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Newport County earlier this month, providing the assist for Tom Lockyer’s goal, but it appears though Luton see him as a promising attacker, Nathan Jones is keen for him to be sent out on loan again.