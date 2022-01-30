Exclusive: Luton closing in on transfer deal for West Brom man

Luton Town are set to sign goalkeeper Alex Palmer on a loan deal from their Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The Hatters are about to lose their club-record signing Simon Sluga, with the Croatian international stopper closing in on a move to Bulgarian side Ludogorets Razgrad.

And Nathan Jones has wasted no time in finding a replacement for the 28-year-old with Palmer set to arrive at Kenilworth Road for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign.

He spent last season at Lincoln City as they made the League One play-off final, playing 57 times in all competitions and keeping 21 clean sheets.

Palmer though has not been able to break into the Baggies team this season thanks to Sam Johnstone remaining at the club.

Having featured just once for Albion this season – that being in the Carabao Cup hammering by Arsenal – 25-year-old Palmer is set to compete with James Shea for a starting berth in Bedfordshire for the rest of the season.