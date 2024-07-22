Highlights Sunderland urgently needs a prolific forward like Alexandre Mendy after their weak front line last season.

Journalist Luke Entwistle has shared his thoughts on Mendy's prolific Ligue 2 form.

Despite having not reached an agreement yet, Sunderland might have to pay £3-4 million for Mendy, their most expensive buy under Kyri Louis-Dreyfus.

French-based journalist Luke Entwistle predicts that Sunderland target Alexandre Mendy would be a success at the Stadium of Light, in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

Sunderland have made signing a goalscoring striker one of their top priorities going into the new season. The Black Cats' forward line mustered a meager three league goals between them during the entirety of their last campaign and are therefore on the hunt for a prolific forward.

On Friday, it was reported that the SM Caen forward had chosen to join Sunderland over a move to the Saudi League. As quoted by Foot Mercato, Mendy said: "By the time Sunderland arrived, there was no more debate. I could have gone into exile in Saudi Arabia with the idea of a golden retirement, but I still have things to do in football."

Despite the player's reported decision, no formal agreement has yet been reached between the two clubs.

Luke Entwistle believes Mendy would be a success at the Stadium of Light

Mendy has proven himself to be a prolific goalscorer during his last three seasons playing in Ligue 2 and has the ability to be a success at Sunderland. Sunderland's young frontline only managed three goals between them last season, so Mendy would add much-needed experience and firepower.

Alexandre Mendy's Ligue 2 statistics for Caen - per Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 32 16 1 2022/23 37 19 5 2023/24 37 22 1

"You’re buying someone who’s prolific," Entwistle stated exclusively to FLW, when asked what Mendy would bring to Sunderland.

"His output is very high. He is an experienced striker and someone, as I say, who does also have international experience, which is handy. He has experience in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 - a complete journeyman, a proper, proper journeyman. He’s been all over the place and has scored a decent amount of goals in a lot of the places that he’s gone.

"He’s maybe your Jermain Defoe type. He’s played for numerous clubs; he’s got a decent record wherever he’s gone. He keeps moving around, but he got 22 goals last season. Ligue 2 is a difficult league to score goals in, so to get 22 goals in Ligue 2 is a significant amount.

"At Championship level, it is hard to say to what extent that translates, but within French football he’s been a pretty sure fire bet. I’d be confident that at 30 years old you’ve got the mentality to try as well. I think you could bet on him having a decent season, decent output, reaching double figures."

Mendy could cost Sunderland £3-4 million

The North East club reportedly had a bid in the region of €1 million rejected for the 30-year-old last week, which is significantly short of the kind of figure Entwistle believes Mendy will cost Sunderland.

Since Kyril Louis-Dreyfus took control of the North East club, Sunderland's highest transfer fee for a player was the reported £2.5 million, which Sunderland paid Zorya Lugansk for 24-year-old forward Naziriy Rusyn in 2023. If Entwistle's claim is true, then Mendy would become Louis-Dreyfus' most expensive signing to date.

"That’s the figure being touted over here anyway," Entwistle stated, after claiming that Mendy would cost Sunderland in the region of £3-4 million.

"This is fair given he’s got two years remaining on his deal, and he’s 30-years-old. He's a very prolific goalscorer, but I think that’s a fair fee for a player of that age and in that contract situation."

With Sunderland's Championship campaign due to kick off against Cardiff City in just under three weeks' time, the Wearsiders are up against time to bring in a goal-scoring striker before the start of the new season.

It remains to be seen whether Louis-Dreyfus would stump up £3-4 million, so Sunderland's owner will be hopeful that he can agree a lower fee with Mendy's club, Caen.

If Mendy's statement is anything to go by, then he seems to have his heart set on a move to the Stadium of Light, and could prove to be exactly what Sunderland need in their quest for an experienced, goalscoring striker.