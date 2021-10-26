Exclusive: Liverpool monitoring Fulham player as contract saga continues

Liverpool are beginning to look at Fabio Carvalho and his situation at Fulham as the player’s contract situation drags on, Football League World can reveal exclusively.

The attacking midfielder has been missing since the early stages of the season with an injury and covid and in that time we’ve also seen a lot written about his contract and whether he is going to sign a new one.

Fulham have been fairly confident that eventually they would find a resolution that would keep the player at Craven Cottage but, as yet, he is still to sign a new deal and with his current one up at the end of this campaign there is natural concern among those connected with the club that he could end up leaving next summer.

Indeed, with his talent, there are plenty of sides taking a look at him and Premier League club Liverpool are now monitoring the situation, Football League World can reveal exclusively.

The Reds, of course, signed Harvey Elliott from Fulham not so long ago and may be looking to repeat the feat with Carvalho, with Elliott earning plenty of first-team minutes at the start of this campaign before picking up a nasty injury against Leeds United.