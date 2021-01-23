Exclusive: Leyton Orient’s Conor Wilkinson reveals contact over new deal

Leyton Orient forward Conor Wilkinson has revealed that the club have made contact about a new deal but are yet to make an offer despite indicating that they want him to stay beyond the end of the season, speaking exclusively to Football League World.

The 26-year-old has been excellent in the first half of the 2020/21 campaign, scoring 10 times in all competitions and helping Ross Embleton’s side push for a place in the top seven.

Wilkinson signed a two-year deal when he joined Orient from National League side Dagenham & Redbridge in July 2019, meaning his current contract is set to expire in the summer.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, the forward revealed there has been contact from the club concerning a new deal but despite reiterating they want to keep hold of him beyond the end of the season, the O’s are yet to table an offer.

He said: “There has been some talk on it. They’ve said to me a few times that they’re keen on me and want to keep me for next season.

“It’s a waiting game, isn’t it. I can understand, the country is in a pandemic, the club have a lot happening and it’s obviously going to be busy.”

Given the form he’s shown in League Two over the past two seasons, scoring 15 goals and adding seven assists since joining Orient ahead of last season, interest from elsewhere would be no surprise.

However, Wilkinson has indicated that despite feeling he has the quality to get back to the Championship, he is happy at the east London club and taking no notice of outside distractions.

He explained: “You always hear rumours and murmurs but to be honest I’m happy where I am right now. I’m enjoying my football and concentrating on that.”

Even so, the former Republic of Ireland youth international noted that he’s keen to use the second half of the 2020/21 campaign to prove his quality to Orient, and anyone else that might be watching.

Wilkinson said: “Of course. We were in the changing room recently and one of the lads said to me ‘I hope you’re not going to be a half a season wonder’ and I thought ‘no’.

“I’m raring to get going. We’re in the second half of the season now. If I get firing and I’m putting everything into every game I genuinely do feel like with the squad that we have, we can achieve promotion.”

Following defeat to promotion rivals Forest Green Rovers today, the O’s are ninth in League Two – only one point outside the play-off places.