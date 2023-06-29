Leyton Orient are lining up a move to sign Peterborough United's Frankie Kent, sources have exclusively revealed to Football League World.

Richie Wellens has guided Orient to the League Two title in 2022/23, with the O's now preparing for a League One campaign, which will begin on August 5th with a trip to Charlton Athletic.

Attention is on the summer transfer window and seemingly on Kent at Peterborough, with a move away from London Road seemingly on the cards for the defender ahead of the new season.

Who is Frankie Kent?

Kent is a 27-year-old centre-back who currently plys his trade with Peterborough United in League One.

The defender spent time with Arsenal during his youth career, before a move to Colchester United, who offered him a pathway into first-team football.

Kent played 141 times for Colchester and scored eight goals for the club before joining Peterborough in the summer of 2019.

Across the last four seasons he's made 170 appearances for Posh. 44 of those appearances - 43 in the starting line-up - came in League One during the 22/23 campaign, as Darren Ferguson eventually led the club to sixth in the table. They would lose out to Sheffield Wednesday in a chaotic play-off semi-final.

Kent scored two goals and registered an assist in those 44 outings,

What is Frankie Kent's contract situation?

Back in the summer of 2021, Kent signed a new three-year deal with Peterborough.

That agreement has another 12 months to run on it, leaving the defender contracted until the end of the 2023/24 season.

However, within Posh's retained list, it was confirmed that Kent would be available for transfer alongside a further eight players: Josh Knight, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Oliver Norburn, Dan Butler, Jeando Fuchs, Ben Thompson, Joe Tomlinson and Christy Pym.

A move, therefore, feels likely if Peterborough receive a suitable offer, despite the fact the defender remains under contract.

Who is interested in signing Frankie Kent?

With Kent available for transfer this summer, he's not short of suitors.

Football League World has learned from sources that Leyton Orient are one of those sides, with the O's "lining up a move" for Kent ahead of their League One return.