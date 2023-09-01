Highlights League One clubs Cambridge, Lincoln, and Leyton Orient are interested in signing Bolton midfielder Kieran Sadlier, who has struggled to make the first-team.

Sadlier is a versatile attacking midfielder who has proven himself in League One and could bring quality to any team he joins.

Bolton may be willing to let Sadlier go on loan to get his wages off their books, but they risk losing him on a free transfer if they don't extend his contract.

Leyton Orient, Cambridge and Lincoln City are all interested in signing Bolton midfielder Kieran Sadlier, Football League World can reveal.

Who is Kieran Sadlier?

The 28-year-old is a name that most fans will recognise, as he has had a career that has seen him turn out for several clubs, including the likes of Doncaster and Rotherham before he linked up with the Trotters in January last year.

Predominantly an attacking midfielder, Sadlier is capable of playing in different roles in the final third, and he has made over 30 appearances for Bolton since his arrival from the Millers.

Bolton ready to let Kieran Sadlier leave

However, the former Ireland U21 international has struggled to get near the first-team under Ian Evatt during pre-season, and he has failed to make the matchday squad in the current campaign.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that it has been claimed that he will be allowed to leave before the deadline, which is obviously fast approaching.

League One trio keen on Kieran Sadlier

And, FLW has been told that three League One clubs are keen on Sadlier, with Cambridge, Lincoln and Leyton Orient all registering their interest for the player.

Orient may see themselves as frontrunners for the signature for the former West Ham youngster, as he did join Richie Wellens’ side in January on loan, and he played 19 times, registering five assists, as they secured a return to the third tier.

We have been told that the Londoners would want to do another loan deal if possible, but it’s unclear whether Bolton will sanction a temporary switch.

Whilst Sadlier is not needed at Bolton right now, he is entering the final year of his contract with the club, so if he is loaned out without signing an extension, then the club are effectively letting him run his deal down, which won’t bring them a fee. But, in the short-term, a loan would at least get his wages off their books.

Would Kieran Sadlier be a good signing for the League One clubs?

It’s no surprise to see Cambridge, Orient or Lincoln are in for Sadlier, as he is someone who brings a bit of quality in the final third, and he would improve all the teams mentioned.

The reality is that Bolton have a very good squad right now, and many expect them to be in the mix for automatic promotion come May, so the fact he isn’t near their XI doesn’t mean Sadlier can’t do a job at this level.

He is someone who has proven himself in League One over the years, and Sadlier will be desperate to find a club that will trust him and give him a run in the team that he needs to get back to his best form.

What next for Bolton?

It has been a relatively sensible window for Bolton, and the results in the first few weeks of the season show that they have got things right.

Keeping Dion Charles and getting him to sign a new contract was obviously a major boost, and it seems Wanderers are in a good place as they look to seal a return to the Championship.

Evatt’s side are back in action on Saturday when they take on fellow promotion hopefuls Derby County at home.