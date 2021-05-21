Exclusive: Les Reed reveals what he thinks about Charlton Athletic’s appointment of Nigel Adkins

Les Reed has suggested that there isn’t a better man for the job than Nigel Adkins at Charlton Athletic right now, in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The Addicks ended the season in positive fashion with them challenging for the play-off places right up until the final day.

And, though they ultimately fell short, this is perhaps the most optimistic fans of the club have been going into an off-season for a long time, with things on and off the pitch looking far more settled.

Adkins, then, will be looking to use that to his advantage to try and add to his side this summer and Les Reed believes that he’s the perfect man for the job with the way he should connect with supporters.

He said exclusively to Football League World:

“Nigel was extremely popular with Southampton fans and had a really good relationship with them and he knows how to nurture that and it’s genuine.

“I think that the culture of Charlton Football Club, the historic culture, and Nigel, make a really, really good fit.

“If he’s supported, which I’ve no reason think he won’t be, then I don’t think there’s a better person for taking Charlton up.”

Certainly, Adkins has been well-known for a while for his positive attitude and outlook and his videos on social media have seen fans flock to offer their support to him in recent months.

It’s clear that has rubbed off on the players, too, with some decent early signs and now this summer is all about building a squad that can really challenge for promotion.

A big season could well await the Addicks, that is for sure.