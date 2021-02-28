Exclusive: Leroy Lita open to potential future Swansea City return

Former Swansea City striker Leroy Lita loved his time at the Welsh club and would be open to returning as a coach should an opportunity arise in the future, he has exclusively revealed in an interview with Football League World.

Lita joined the Swans from Middlesbrough in August 2011 ahead of their return to the top flight after nearly 30 years away.

He struggled to ever really cement his place in the starting XI and was restricted to 16 Premier League appearances and just two goals in his debut season at the Liberty Stadium.

Loan moves away would follow and he left the club permanently in 2014 having made 21 appearances in total.

Even so, it seems Swansea had a lasting impression on the 36-year-old and, speaking exclusively to Football League World, Lita revealed how much he enjoyed his time there and indicated he would be open to a future return.

Pressed on whether there were any clubs that he felt he had unfinished business with or would relish the chance to return to, he said: “Everyone always says Reading but I didn’t really enjoy it there. I didn’t really get on with the people upstairs and some of the staff that were there at the time.

“I did enjoy being at Swansea. Loved everybody there. It’s a good club with good people and I got on with every single person there, so maybe there.”

Lita is now plying his trade with non-league club Nuneaton Borough and has had the opportunity to dip his toe into coaching with them.

The 36-year-old harbours ambitions of going into full-time coaching and returning to the professional game.

To do that, he feels he may have to work his way up but getting back to the Championship, the division in which he spent the majority of his career, is something he would relish.