Exclusive: Leroy Lita makes Reading promotion claim and offers warning

Former Reading striker Leroy Lita has claimed that the Royals can “definitely” win promotion to the Premier League this season but has warned of the importance of finishing the campaign well, speaking exclusively to Football League World.

Lita was part of the Reading side that secured promotion in dominant style in 2005/06 – winning the Championship and setting the English record for a single-season points tally with 106.

Veljko Paunović’s Royals have not been quite as impressive this term but they’re certainly in the promotion race and sit fifth as things stand, six points back from the top two and five clear of seventh.

Paunović’s team have been inconsistent since the end of February, with their only win in their last five coming against a Bristol City side bereft of confidence or form, but they’ll know games against relegation-threatened Wycombe and Rotherham United in the next week are the ideal opportunity to get things back on track.

With 15 games left of the campaign, we’re moving towards the business end of the Championship season and Lita, who scored 11 times when Reading won promotion in 2005/06, has backed his former club to succeed but warned them finishing with a flourish will be key.

When pressed on whether the Royals can make it back to the top flight this season in an exclusive interview with Football League World, he said: “Yeah, definitely.

“They’re around it but I always say, in the Championship it is always better to finish well than have an amazing start because we all know what happens with teams that are flying and then all of a sudden drop-off.”

Lita added: “Hopefully, they do (get promoted). I left there 15-plus years ago so a lot has changed but is a great club.”

Reading face Wycombe at Adams Park this evening and then travel to the New York Stadium to face Rotherham on Saturday.