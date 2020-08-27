Exclusive: Leeds United retain interest in Championship midfielder

Reading midfielder Michael Olise remains firmly on Leeds United’s transfer radar, sources have exclusively confirmed to Football League World.

The attacking midfielder is emerging as one of the EFL’s brightest young talents after making several impressive performances for the Berkshire outfit last season.

The versatile 18-year-old made 23 appearances in all competitions for the Royals last term, and Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa is keen on a potential move for the player.

The source also confirmed to Football League World that any deal for Olise for Leeds will firmly depend on what price-tag the Royals place on the 18-year-old’s head.

Olise is under contract until 2022 at the Madejski after joining the club from Chelsea’s academy back in 2015.

Leeds have been pretty active in the transfer market so far as they gear up for Premier League football, having sealed deals for the likes of Joe Gelhardt, Cody Drameh, Jack Harrison, Illan Meslier – with the club also on the brink of confirming a club record deal for Valencia forward Rodrigo.

The Royals are in a period of transition themselves with it being reported that Mark Bowen will be returning to a Sporting Director’s role at the Madejski, with Serbian boss Veljko Paunovic set to take the manager’s job.