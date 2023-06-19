Leeds United could be set to lose multiple first-team players this summer with relegation clauses coming into effect and other individuals being targeted by top flight clubs across Europe.

The likes of Robin Koch, Jack Harrison, Wilfried Gnonto and Tyler Adams have been linked with moves away from Elland Road as the Whites lost their place in the Premier League after three years of being back in England's elite.

Whilst you'd expect Leeds to reinvest money picked up from sales into the first-team squad, there could be more of an emphasis in bringing through younger players into the senior setup.

Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt have already made impacts in the Premier League but the likes of Cody Drameh, Mateo Joseph and Charlie Cresswell could be the next players to be given regular opportunities.

In terms of Cresswell, the centre-back could now be ready to start for Leeds after spending the 2022-23 season on loan in the Championship at Millwall, where he scored five times in 28 appearances for the Lions as they narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

His performances though have attracted interest from elsewhere.

Rangers bid turned down for Charlie Cresswell

Football League World has been exclusively informed by sources that the 20-year-old is a target for Scottish Premiership runners-up Rangers, and a bid has already been placed by the Gers to try and bring the young defender north of the border.

However, we have been told that Mick Beale has failed in his initial bid to sign Cresswell as an undisclosed offer has been turned down by the Leeds hierarchy.

Beale has already signed multiple players who played in the Championship last season since he was appointed at Rangers in November, with Todd Cantwell, Kieran Dowell and Dujon Sterling all putting pen to paper on deals at Rangers.

And Cresswell appears to have impressed Beale with his showings for Millwall, but will clearly need to do more to land his signature.

What is Charlie Cresswell's situation at Leeds United?

The England under-21 international signed a new contract at Elland Road in the summer of 2021, keeping him at the club until June 2025.

That means Cresswell has two years remaining on his deal, so Leeds are in a strong position when it comes to bids arriving for his services.

It's unclear whether Leeds are actually open to agreeing a fee with Rangers for Cresswell or if he's indispensable, but with the futures of Koch and Diego Llorente unclear, you'd imagine Cresswell will get his chance at United in 2023-24.