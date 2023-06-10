Leeds United may have been relegated from the Premier League last month, but it looks like it will not stop them from being ambitious in the transfer window this summer.

49ers Enterprises, the current 44 per cent minority owners of the Whites, are set to complete a full buyout of Andrea Radrizzani's controlling stake in the club, and they have ambitious plans for the club as they get set to take on the Championship once again in the 2023-24 season.

Some players may depart this summer but there is set to be transfer funds to spend, and Football League World sources have been told that Leeds are plotting a very ambitious raid of Championship play-off finalists Coventry City for midfielder Gustavo Hamer.

Leeds want to make Hamer their marquee signing this summer in a bid to strengthen their midfield, and he could be the Marc Roca replacement with FLW also hearing that the Spaniard is heading back to his home country to sign for Real Betis on loan.

There is however doubt among the club hierarchy as to whether they could tempt Hamer to making a move to a fellow Championship outfit as there is expected to be interest from elsewhere in Europe.

Who is Gustavo Hamer?

Hamer has been one of Coventry's star players this past season alongside talisman Viktor Gyokeres, contributing to 11 goals and 10 assists in 45 appearances in all competitions, with two of those goals coming in Cov's play-off campaign.

The Brazil-born midfielder started out at Dutch giants Feyenoord, but after featuring just twice for the club at senior level and spending time out on loan in the second tier of the country's footballing pyramid with Dordrecht, Hamer signed for PEC Zwolle in 2018 on a permanent basis.

Hamer's performances for Zwolle saw him get noticed, and it was Coventry who snapped him up in the summer of 2020 for a fee exceeding £1 million.

The 25-year-old had scored eight goals in two seasons before the start of the 2022-23 campaign, but it was his discipline that was causing the most worry as two early season red cards saw manager Mark Robins criticise Hamer.

He got his head down however and contributed to 21 goals over the course of the season, but with Coventry failing to make it to the Premier League he could be on the move.

What is Gustavo Hamer's situation at Coventry City?

Hamer has been at Coventry for nearly three years now, but he is going into the final year of his contract extension that he penned in 2022.

Along with Gyokeres, it means that Hamer could potentially be snapped up for a fee below a value that represents his natural ability, having developed into one of the Championship's top engine room operators.

Whether Leeds can get a deal done though remains to be seen as clubs from the Premier League and top leagues across Europe could end up being interested in Hamer.