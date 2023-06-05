Cardiff City's on loan forward Sory Kaba has been watched by Leeds United scouts in 2022/23, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

It was a difficult season for Cardiff City in 2022/23, with the club finishing 21st to just avoid the drop to League One.

Steve Morison, Mark Hudson, Dean Whitehead, and Sabri Lamouchi have all taken charge of the club this season, but it was Lamouchi who kept the club in the Championship for a fifth successive season at second tier level.

How did Sory Kaba do at Cardiff?

However, despite struggling for much of the campaign, one major success story from their season was that of Kaba, who joined the Bluebirds on deadline day in January from FC Midtjylland.

The 6'3 former Guinea international was an instant success, scoring on his first start in a 3-1 loss to Middlesbrough.

Kaba would go on to help keep Cardiff in the second tier, scoring eight goals and claiming one assist in 17 Championship games in spite of Cardiff's lowly league position.

He is set to return to Denmark with Midtjylland, following his loan spell ending in South Wales.

Leeds scout Kaba

Leeds "had scouts watch Sory Kaba this season", according to Football League World sources.

The 28-year-old is just one of a number of strikers Leeds have looked at this season as a potential option, following their return to the Championship.

Leeds are keeping tabs on the forward, but it is not yet clear if they will make a move, with multiple targets currently being weighed up as they look to bolster their forward line.

He has one-year remaining on his contract with FC Midtjylland, which could make him an attractive option for a knock-down price for multiple other suitors as well.

Would Sory Kaba be a good signing for Leeds?

It's hard to see how Kaba's goal record wouldn't scale up to a more expansive side who create more goal scoring opportunities.

Leeds also need to make sure they have more peak age footballers throughout their team, given the dearth of players currently in the 24-29 category within the squad.

For the most part, the ones they do currently have in their squad don't look likely to stay in the Championship, making signings in this area essential.

Kaba is also Championship-proven quality and could make a fairly instant impact for the Whites. He is not the quickest or the best at pressing a back line; but brings height, power, and a more physical presence to lead the line, as well as an eye for goal.