Exclusive: Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Watford among clubs eyeing Sheffield Wednesday player

A host of clubs across Europe are keeping tabs on the situation of Osaze Urhoghide at Sheffield Wednesday, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The 20-year-old’s contract expires at Hillsborough this summer and as of yet there has been no resolution between player and club, subsequently prompting interest from a host of clubs.

An initial offer has been made to the centre-back, but nothing has yet been agreed as his contract at the club winds down.

Given Urhoghide’s age and his contract situation, he’d be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with a club outside of the UK, and Belgian outfit Club Brugge are among those to enquire about the player as his future at Sheffield Wednesday remains in limbo.

A number of clubs in England are keeping tabs on his situation with him potentially becoming a free-agent in the summer, with Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Watford among those monitoring the 20-year-old.

Urhoghide has made eight appearances for Sheffield Wednesday this season with six of those coming in February as he won the club’s player of the month award.

With Darren Moore now in charge of Sheffield Wednesday it remains to be seen whether he sees Urhoghide as part of his future plans.

Meanwhile on the pitch, the Owls find themselves in the thick of a relegation battle and their disappointing defeat to Rotherham on Wednesday has left them seven points adrift of safety in 23rd position.