Sky Sports pundit and former Aston Villa defender Lee Hendrie has told Sheffield United to complete their pursuit of Gabriel Sara, who could potentially return to English football less than twelve months after leaving Norwich City for Galatasaray.

The Blades are reportedly accelerating their interest in Sara ahead of the summer transfer window, which they could enter as a Premier League club if Chris Wilder achieves promotion from the Championship.

With promotion back to the Premier League still firmly within reach, the Blades are eyeing reinforcements, and Sara has emerged as a priority target.

The Brazilian midfielder joined Galatasaray last summer after an impressive campaign with Norwich City in the Championship, where he demonstrated his versatility to contribute both offensively and defensively.

During his tenure with the Turkish giants, he has recorded two goals and five assists from 23 league appearances, as well as playing a role in their Europa League campaign.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Hendrie has weighed in on the potential transfer, highlighting why Sara could be an upgrade for Chris Wilder’s side.

Lee Hendrie believes Gabriel Sara would be a good signing for Sheffield United

“I know Sheffield United are linked with Gabriel Sara, the ex-Norwich man - I mean, what a player, really,” Hendrie told FLW.

“He sort of seems like he does fit the bill for Sheffield United. I know they’ve got Hamer, who’s very talented in that midfield area - very similar actually, if I’m being quite honest, and Callum O’Hare as well.

Gabriel Sara at Galatasaray 2024/25 Appearances 24 Goals 2 Assists 5 Chances created 45 Recoveries 103

“But I think that the style and the way that Chris [Wilder] has set his teams up, you do feel like he would be a great fit.

Hendrie elaborated on Sara's comprehensive skill set, stating, "What he produced at Norwich while he was there was quite superb.

”He was pretty much a bit of an all-round midfielder - he could go and play high, he could score goals, and he had the energy to get box to box if needed.

“A very, very good player, enjoyable to watch when he was at Norwich, and I think Sheffield United, if they were to get the signing of him, it would be a great capture."

Sheffield United's strategic midfield reinforcements hinge on Premier League ambitions

Sheffield United’s midfield already boasts Gustavo Hamer and Callum O’Hare, both of whom bring creativity and attacking intent.

However, Sara's established Championship credentials and multifaceted contributions across all phases of play would make him a valuable addition to Wilder’s system. His work rate and attacking instincts align well with the Blades' style, offering either an alternative or complementary presence to the existing midfield options.

The principal consideration surrounding the move remains the Blades' promotion prospects.

Automatic promotion remains uncertain, with Burnley still in fine form, and in spite of Leeds United’s drop in consistency.

Should Sheffield United secure Premier League status, Sara's acquisition would represent a logical reinforcement.

His previous experience in English football would facilitate an easy transition, and he could aid United bridge the qualitative gap needed to compete at the top level.

On the other hand, failure to secure promotion could present significant challenges in attracting a player of Sara's caliber.

Gabriel Sara’s prospective move to Bramall Lane appears to be one that will be heavily dependent on Sheffield United’s final league position.

As Hendrie suggests, Sara’s attributes make him an ideal candidate for the club's tactical approach, and successful promotion would significantly enhance their negotiating position.