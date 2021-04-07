Exclusive: Lee Hendrie urges Aston Villa to explore Bournemouth, Brentford swoops

Lee Hendrie has said that Aston Villa should be taking a look at the likes of Arnaut Danjuma, David Brooks and Ivan Toney in the summer transfer window if AFC Bournemouth or Brentford do not achieve promotion from the Championship this season.

Villa will be a Premier League side again next season and look to have re-established themselves in the top flight now with 2021/22 the third campaign they will be back at the summit of English football.

Indeed, they made some good signings last summer to help them in their cause and they’ll be aiming to do that again in the next transfer window, too.

For Lee Hendrie, speaking exclusively to Football League World, three Championship players would be ideal for the Villans in the summer, too, with Ivan Toney one name he’d particularly like to see at Villa Park.

He said: “There is some really good talent out there. Brooks at Bournemouth, Danjuma at Bournemouth. There are some very big players at Bournemouth that you certainly take a punt on for sure.

“You look at the Brentford side and Mbuemo who’s been good, possibly not scoring enough goals this season like he did last season, which made a big impact.

“And obviously, Ivan Toney. There’s no way if Brentford don’t go up this season that he’s not getting snapped up by someone because he’s been the best player in the Championship arguably, because of the goals he has scored, and the assists he has been involved in. I’d certainly have a look at if I was Villa manager.

“If I had to pick a player, Ivan Toney I’d certainly be looking at if Brentford didn’t go up because of his goals this season. I feel that he would fit into a well certainly a Villa side if he was available, it’s just obviously what fee they’d have to pay for him.”

Certainly, it is the risk that the likes of the Bees and the Cherries run at the moment if they do not achieve promotion.

Both Norwich City and Watford look set to have fenced off the top two fight and now it’s all about one other side that will join them.

Who doesn’t come up, then, could see top players leave and the likes of Villa are bound to be lurking.