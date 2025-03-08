Lee Hendrie believes that signing Chris Mepham on a permanent transfer would be a “brilliant” piece of business for Sunderland AFC.

The centre back is currently on loan at the Black Cats from Premier League club AFC Bournemouth and has impressed greatly at the heart of their backline so far this term.

Previous reports have suggested that the Cherries could be open to allowing the Welsh international to leave the club this summer, although they do hold an option to extend his current contract for another season.

It is understood that Sunderland would likely face competition from several of their current Championship rivals for Mepham’s signature, but considering they won the race to sign him in the summer, they would likely be in a strong position to make his stay in the North East a permanent one.

Lee Hendrie thinks Mepham would be a brilliant signing for Sunderland

Since he first joined Bournemouth from Brentford back in 2019, Mepham has been little more than a backup option for the majority of his career on the south coast.

Now 27, his loan move to Sunderland has brought the valuable gametime that he needed at this stage of his career. The defender has started just shy of three quarters of their league games so far, and has become a crucial part of Regis Le Bris’ side.

Despite having the youngest squad in the division, with an average age of just 23.2, Le Bris’ men have enjoyed a fantastic season and could yet earn themselves a return to the Premier League for the first time since 2017.

They have a squad littered with exciting young talents such as Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg, but the likes of Mepham bring invaluable experience and understanding of the game.

Chris Mepham career apps (as per FBref) Competition Apps Goals Assists Championship 116 2 1 Premier League 61 1 2 EFL Cup 10 - - FA Cup 7 - 1

The defender has made over 60 top flight appearances, as well as winning 47 caps for his country. During his international career, he has played in both a World Cup and a European Championship, two of the biggest stages in the world.

Sky Sports pundit Lee Hendrie believes that experience could be vital to Sunderland’s progress as a team over the next few seasons. Speaking exclusively to Football League World, the former Aston Villa and England man revealed that he believes signing Mepham on a permanent basis would be an excellent piece of business for Sunderland.

Hendrie said: “I think it would be a brilliant move for them both actually. I think he’s done really well and he brings experience to what is a young Sunderland side.

“I think he’ll bring all the experience that they need, alongside Luke O’Nien at the back for them. Those two are pretty much all the experience they have in that squad.

“I think that would be a brilliant, brilliant signing if they were to capture him on a permanent deal and I’d go as far as saying that is a must.”

Sunderland will face competition for Mepham

According to recent reports, Sunderland look set to face competition for Mepham from some of the other clubs at the top end of the Championship.

The Black Cats fought off competition from the likes of Sheffield United and Celtic to bring the defender to the Stadium of Light on loan in the summer, and they look set to face a similar battle once again.

It would be no surprise to see the Blades renew their interest this summer, especially if they secure promotion back to the Premier League, while current Championship table-toppers Leeds United were also understood to have been an admirer of Mepham previously.

Bournemouth paid Brentford £12million for Mepham’s services back in 2019, and with the defender’s contract expiring in the summer, it is understood that the Cherries are likely to trigger the clause for an automatic extension.

However, it is believed this would only be done in order for them to recoup some of that original fee.