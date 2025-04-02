Lee Hendrie has urged Stoke City to offer Lewis Baker a new contract at the bet365 Stadium with his deal expiring this summer.

The 29-year-old was recalled from his season-long loan at Blackburn Rovers by Mark Robins in January and has featured regularly in the side since.

Lewis Baker's 2024-25 Season at Stoke City Appearances 12 Starts 9 Goals 4 Assists 2

Initially emerging out of Chelsea's academy, he was tipped for stardom by Jose Mourinho, but that dream never came to fruition and he made his first permanent move away from Stamford Bridge in 2022 when he signed for the Potters.

A naturally gifted footballer, he is capable of playing as a deep-lying midfielder, in the centre, or more advanced. It is in the latter position where he is at his most creative, contributing 24 goals and 10 assists in 105 appearances for Stoke.

For many, his established role as a regular starter at the club would warrant a new contract, and with Robins clearly a supporter of his abilities, it would come as little surprise if Baker were to extend his stay at ST4 beyond the summer.

Lee Hendrie expectant of fresh deal for Lewis Baker

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, former Aston Villa midfielder, Lee Hendrie, admitted that what he has brought in the second half of the season should warrant a new deal at the club.

"He (Mark Robins) brought him back to give him something from midfield – and he certainly has done," Hendrie told FLW.

"He has added goals and is a very tidy midfielder, which is hard to come by. If you can get the best out of him and keep him fit, he is one that you would want to keep on board.

"I'm sure that Mark Robins does, and that is why he brought him back from his loan spell at Blackburn – where he didn't feature that much. Since he has returned, he has been quite a key player, and I'm sure that Robins will be thinking that he wants to keep him.

"Stoke are in a sticky position in the league and, at the moment, it should be all about trying to secure survival; then it might be the reset button for Stoke City – new players in and lots going out. But you would think that Robins will look to keep him (Baker) on board."

Lewis Baker has found a home at Stoke City

Being one of Chelsea's 'loan army', it is always difficult for a player to escape that label, but Baker has managed to do so at Stoke.

Although the club have faced challenges during this three-year period, he has been a fairly consistent performer and brings valuable experience to an incredibly young side.

Therefore, keeping him around, either as a starter or an option from the bench, would seem the right move.

Speaking after bringing him back in January, Robins cited his 'experience' as a big asset, and with the Potters' squad unlikely to get much older next year, they will need that once again.

A new contract should certainly be put on the table, but first, as Hendrie alluded to, they need to secure their Championship status.