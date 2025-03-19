Lee Hendrie has tipped Giorgi Chakvetadze to depart Watford this summer amid previously reported interest from Wolves and Leicester City.

It was exclusively revealed by Football League World in December that the Premier League duo are both keeping tabs on the Georgian, with Everton also mentioned in that bracked too.

While Chakvetadze remained at Vicarage Road through the January window, the summer market could lead to those clubs reigniting their interest in the player.

The 25-year-old has earned a lot of praise for his performances in Tom Cleverley’s side so far this season, contributing two goals and six assists from 37 Championship appearances.

Lee Hendrie issues Giorgi Chakvetadze transfer claim as Premier League clubs circle

Hendrie has praised Chakvetadze’s performances this season, but has suggested a move away might be what he needs in order to continue improving.

He believes Leicester could be a solid next step for him in his career, as the Foxes will provide the stability he needs to increase his goals and assists tally.

“Obviously there’s been lots of links with Giorgi Chakvetadze and I’ve seen him a few times,” Hendrie exclusively told Football League World.

“I think he’s quite a big player for Watford, and has been a standout player for so many reasons.

“I really think you need that move to really push on to the next level.

“I’ve seen him lots of times, and probably, the way Watford have been this season, there’s this uncertainty with lots of managers coming in and out the door.

“I think maybe he might need some stability himself, because lots of people are talking about him.

Giorgi Chakvetadze - Watford league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances Goals (Assists) 2023-24 34 1 (3) 2024-25 37 2 (6) As of March 18th

“I still think there’s lots more to come from him on a goals and assists front because he’s got the ability.

“Again, he’s probably been one of the standout players for Watford, so no surprise if Leicester do come down then maybe that step up in quality, and having that bit of security and that foundation and platform where he can go play off, probably, a stronger squad.

“I think he’s got bags of potential, so it would be no surprise if he ends up leaving Watford in the summer for something a little bit better.”

Watford are currently 10th in the Championship table, five points adrift of the play-off places with eight games to go.

Watford FC may have to consider Giorgi Chakvetadze sale to balance the books

Watford have done better than many expected them to before the campaign got underway, and some of that has been down to Chakvetadze’s performances.

But that means losing him in the summer would be a real blow, especially if it’s only to another Championship side in Leicester, with Ruud van Nistelrooy's side looking certain to be relegated from the Premier League.

It should have to take a sizable sum to convince Watford to cash in, especially as they have made some big name sales in the last couple of summer windows, but like many Championship clubs without parachute payments, player trading is essential.

The club's official figures showed that even with their parachute payments for last season, Watford would have made a £11.3 million loss if it wasn't for cashing in on players such as Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr - player trading eventually made them a £12.8 million profit last season.

And with no parachute payments this season, selling Yaser Asprilla and Ismael Kone last summer will likely keep the numbers around about break-even point for 2024-25.

Another big sale is likely to be needed come this summer therefore, and Chakvetadze looks the most obvious player that could go for big money - it would be a regretful sale, but perhaps a necessary one.