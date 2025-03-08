Lee Hendrie has urged Joe Gelhardt to seek a move away from Leeds United this summer amid Hull City loan spell.

The forward joined the Tigers on a temporary basis during the January transfer window, and has cemented himself a regular part of Ruben Selles’ first team squad.

The 22-year-old has struggled for game time at Elland Road, with the player quite clearly not a part of Daniel Farke’s first team plans.

Gelhardt has a contract with Leeds until the summer of 2027, but a move away from the Yorkshire outfit in the summer can’t be ruled out due to his lack of game time.

Joe Gelhardt tipped for Leeds United exit

Hendrie has explained that Gelhardt just hasn’t been able to fit into Farke’s preferred style of play since the German coach arrived in the summer of 2023.

He believes the attacker should seek a new home elsewhere that he can establish himself, although he’s uncertain whether Hull could be that next step on a permanent basis.

“I think Joe Gelhardt, he hasn’t featured much for Leeds and he doesn’t seem like he fits Daniel Farke’s formation style,” Hendrie exclusively told Football League World.

“They play with sort of really direct, wide men.

“I know he can play in [those] areas, and he has done for Hull since he’s gone on loan and done really well.

“I actually think he has got to leave, and try and find himself somewhere where he can play more and find a bit of a home for himself.

Joe Gelhardt - Leeds United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2021-22 20 (5) 2 (2) 2022-23 15 (1) 0 (2) 2023-24 10 (2) 0 2024-25 2 (0) 0

“Whether it’s at Hull, I’m not sure, but certainly he has to think about leaving Leeds.

“They’re looking like they are going to go into the Premier League, so I think it’ll be time for him maybe that he has to find a home, somewhere where he can establish his career and kick on.”

Leeds are competing for promotion to the Premier League this season, while Hull are in the battle to survive relegation to League One. Gelhardt has played regularly for the Tigers and been amongst the goals, showing his quality is still there.

Gelhardt sale in the summer should be inevitable

It was surprising Gelhardt stayed at Leeds last summer, after he made just 10 appearances in the previous league campaign, including only two starts.

His lack of game time under Farke suggests he has no role to play as long as he’s in charge at Elland Road, which is likely to be for another while yet.

Given the Whites are likely to be promoted, his chances of game time are only going to decrease next season, so a permanent move away would be for the best for all parties.

He’s fit in well at Hull, and that could be a good landing spot for him for next season, but there could be plenty of suitors at a Championship level, if the Tigers are relegated.