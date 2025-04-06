Stoke City have been linked with a summer move for Hull City midfielder Regan Slater.

Stoke are one of a number of Championship clubs reportedly taking an interest in the 25-year-old ahead of the upcoming transfer window, with Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Derby County also said to be monitoring his potential availability, as per SportsBoom.

The Tigers may struggle to keep hold of Slater if they suffer relegation to League One at the end of the season, which has put him on the radar of other clubs, including the Potters.

Mark Robins' side still need to preserve their own Championship status between now and the end of the season, but if they are able to remain clear of the bottom three during the coming weeks, then Slater could be a shrewd acquisition ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Lee Hendrie urges Stoke to sign Slater

Sky Sports pundit, Lee Hendrie, spoke exclusively to Football League World about Stoke's reported interest in Slater, and explained that he feels the midfielder would be an excellent signing for the club.

"Regan Slater, I know he has obviously been linked with a move to Stoke City," Hendrie said.

"I have always been a fan of Regan Slater, if I am being quite honest, and I think he has gone under the radar quite a bit in the Championship.

"The times I have watched him playing in the centre of midfield, I have felt he has always been one of those players who is capable of pretty much everything.

"I do not think Hull City have been anything near what they should be the past few seasons. I think the Rosenior era was probably their best, but they had a lot of young players at the time.

"Do I think Slater would be a good signing for Stoke City? Yes, I do. I think he is a solid Championship player for me, and he always seems to be one of those players that stands out and does the all-round game relatively well in that midfield area, you know - seven or eight out of 10.

"I think he would be a really good signing for Stoke City."

Slater has impressed in the Championship

Slater has shown that he is capable of performing well in the Championship during his time at Hull.

Regan Slater's Championship stats for Hull (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 136 8 9

He scored five goals and provided six assists in the second tier from midfield during the 2022/23 campaign, and he has been a regular feature for the Tigers ever since he joined the club permanently from Sheffield United in January 2022.

Only Gustavo Puerta has created more chances than Slater for Hull in the Championship so far this season, and he also has the second highest xG out of anyone in the Tigers' squad, so he is a midfielder that could make a difference across the pitch for Stoke if they are able to sign him in the summer.

Stoke will be desperate to stay ahead of Hull in the table to ensure that they will be a Championship club again next season, but it could also be beneficial for them if it means the Tigers drop into League One and Slater becomes available.