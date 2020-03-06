Exclusive: Lee Hendrie reveals why he thinks Scott Hogan never excelled at Aston Villa

Former Aston Villa legend Lee Hendrie has opened up on why he feels Scott Hogan struggled to really hit form for Aston Villa after making the move to the Midlands from Brentford back in January 2017.

After really hitting form during his time with the Bees, Hogan was one of the best goalscorers in the Championship at that time, notching an impressive 21 goals in just 36 games during his period at Griffin Park.

Following a well fought battle for his signature between numerous clubs, the former Rochdale man was then snapped up by the then promotion chasing Villa side in a bid to add some firepower to their attacking arsenal.

Unfortunately things just haven’t really worked out for the frontman since making the move to the former European Cup winners, with Hogan finding the net on just 10 occasions for his new club.

Hendrie was quick to offer his insight into why he believes the 27-year-old struggled during his time with the Villains, with the ex-attacking midfielder stating the following to Football League World’s Chief Editor Sam Rourke, when the duo caught up earlier this week:

“The way I look at it, when Villa signed him, I thought “what a fabulous signing it’s gonna be”.

“I just feel when he came to Villa, they just played a different style and I think that you’re jumping out of a Brentford side and jumping into a Villa side which is a big club, which has expectations.

“The fans think you’re gonna score 20 goals a season and it doesn’t work like that, they had the same with Ross McCormack when he came.

“Unfortunately, if that style of play doesn’t suit the way you play, the onus is on you to do extra and try that little bit more.

“Whereas Scott is better in and around the 18-yard box and I found that he drifted at times into central areas where he could be a threat in behind and I think he was just under sheer pressure and the hardness of going into a football club which just expects so much, so I feel for him in that sense.”