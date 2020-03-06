Exclusive: Lee Hendrie reveals whether he thinks Stoke City will stay up or not

Former Stoke City man Lee Hendrie has revealed his verdict on Stoke City’s relegation chances, with the Potters currently teetering on the cusp of the drop zone after 36 games played.

The Stoke-on-Trent side have endured something of a nightmarish campaign under Nathan Jones and now Michael O’Neill, with their dreadful run of form having cost the former his job back in November of last year.

A clear lack of cohesion amongst the squad, which was subsequently boosted by numerous new additions last summer, has largely been the club’s downfall this term.

Much of their hopes of staving off an unthinkable relegation to League One rest on the shoulders of Tyrese Campbell, with the young striker’s exploits having been the only real highlight for the Potters this term.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World’s Chief Editor Sam Rourke, Hendrie was quick to run the rule over Stoke’s relegation chances earlier this week:

“I really really hope they stay up, you know they’re one of my old clubs and I just think I’ve been so disappointed with them this season, I really have.

“They’ve been so inconsistent, it’s just been disappointing knowing I’ve been at a football club like that and it just seems they are just falling and falling.

“Personally, I do think they’ll stay up this season, I think they’ll stay up by the skin of their teeth and you know they’ve just got themselves out of that bottom three, they just need a run of games just to gain a bit of consistency.

“They can sort of draw themselves away, there are a few teams around them which are worse off, so I’m hoping that they will stay up and I think they will stay up.”