Lee Hendie believes Blackburn will have one eye on Adam Wharton’s future this summer, with the club in line to benefit if the midfielder leaves Crystal Palace.

The 21-year-old joined the Eagles in the winter window last year, and he flourished at Selhurst Park almost immediately.

Wharton made a huge impression over the final months of the previous campaign, with his performances earning him a call-up to the England squad.

Adam Wharton Career Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Team Appearances Goals Assists Blackburn Rovers 51 4 5 Crystal Palace 33 - 4 England 1 - - Figures correct as of 15/3/25

Whilst the current season has been hindered by injury, the classy operator is still attracting transfer attention ahead of the summer window as he returns to full fitness.

It has been claimed that Man Utd are among a host of clubs looking at the player, with Palace in line to make a big profit if they do cash in on Wharton.

Lee Hendrie's Blackburn Rovers, Adam Wharton sell-on clause verdict

Rovers’ financial situation has been well-documented in recent years, with the club unable to compete with many rivals at this level when it comes to finances.

Many feel that was part of the reason John Eustace decided to swap a potential promotion push at Ewood Park for a relegation battle at Derby County.

So, the prospect of extra funds coming into the club would appeal to new boss Valerien Ismael, who will no doubt want to make changes to the group in the summer.

That could come from Wharton, who is of reported interest to Manchester United, with Blackburn set to receive a windfall from any potential fee Palace receive.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Sky Sports pundit Hendrie admitted it could be ‘massive’ for the club.

“Of course, if Man Utd are looking at Wharton, the sell-on is always a massive bonus isn’t it. That could be huge for Blackburn and Ismael in the summer.

“I feel they have to invest. I think they’ve gone as far as they can this season. It seems that way anyway, and they’re just falling short. So, a sell-on clause would be massive if that is to happen.

“Wharton is a magnificent player, and it’s no surprise that Man Utd are looking at him, and other clubs surely will.”

Either way, a big challenge awaits Ismael in the summer, with the former West Brom chief looking to put his stamp on the club after inheriting a Blackburn squad that had arguably overachieved under Eustace this season.

Adam Wharton transfer news will be of interest to Blackburn Rovers

The Red Devils are just one club to hold an interest in Wharton.

Ruben Amorim is expected to overhaul United’s midfield ahead of his first full season in charge, with Christian Eriksen expected to leave, and doubts over the future of Casemiro.

However, they won’t have a free run at Wharton, as it has been said that Juventus, Bayern Munich and Newcastle are also monitoring his situation.

Should a move happen, Blackburn will also be in line for a windfall, with previous reports stating that they will receive 10-15% of any profit from his next move.

Palace are said to be in no rush to sell Wharton. However, the midfielder's excellent form over the last 12 months mean the risk of an exit remains - at the right price, of course - with reports suggesting the Eagles value Wharton at £70 million.

If Oliver Glasner's side were to collect that fee, Blackburn would gain £5 million, which could be a significant aid to the club and Ismael this summer.