Exclusive: Lee Hendrie on whether he’s been surprised at Hal Robson-Kanu’s impact at West Brom

Former Aston Villa midfielder Lee Hendrie has given his thoughts on Hal Robson-Kanu’s impact at West Bromwich Albion this season.

The Baggies currently sit top of the Championship table having been largely consistent for the most part this term.

Guided by Croatian boss Slaven Bilic, West Brom are favourites to go up to the Premier League via the automatic promotion route, and they will be looking to gain three more points as they travel to face Swansea City on Saturday afternoon.

Bilic has relied on a number of in-form players this term at the club, including the likes of Matheus Pereira, Grady Diangana, Matt Phillips and Filip Krovinovic – who have all played a part in creating chances for Bilic’s strike force.

Charlie Austin and Kenneth Zohore have both chipped in with goals this season, but it has been the form of Robson-Kanu which has provided the most goals for Bilic.

10 goals in 30 games for the Welsh international has seen him become the number one starter at the club on the lone striker role, but has his form surprised onlookers?

In an Exclusive interview, Football League World’s Chief Editor Sam Rourke put the question to former Villa man Hendrie and here is what he had to say on Robson-Kanu:

“Yes I have (been surprised), I say surprised, but I have always thought he has a very good talent.

“He is one of them players that I sometimes think – the balls get away from him, but he sort of lures people in to get away from people.

“I have always thought he has got the potential to go and do good things. Listen, he is top scorer at West Brom this season so he has proved that he can do that.

“He is a different sort of player to Charlie Austin, because he will run at players and he will come up with stuff out of nothing. It does not surprise me he has gone in and done the job he has done.”